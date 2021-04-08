STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops counsel 5 youths involved in bike stunts

The city police said that they would intensify the drives to check risky and rash driving and other traffic violations that endanger the public.

Published: 08th April 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police took into custody and counselled five youngsters for creating panic among the public by performing dangerous stunts on their two-wheelers on the city roads. The youngsters, who video-recorded the stunts and uploaded them on their social media profiles, were counselled in the presence of their parents on Wednesday.

Following a report in TNIE ‘Vijayawada youngsters take law for granted, show off dangerous stunts’ on April 4 highlighting the unchecked dangerous and reckless driving on certain busy stretches in the city, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu directed the officials concerned to identify the violators. Based on the Instagram web links, cybercrime police traced the location and identified the youngsters in the video. It is said that the youth were shooting and uploading risky stunt videos in the daytime for thrill and for gaining followers. 

Following the Commissioner’s instructions, Additional Deputy Commissioner (traffic) T Sarkar and One Town Circle Inspector (traffic) K Sudhakar identified that the five youngsters in the video as those belonged to Kothuru Tadepalli and surrounding areas. They took them into custody and counselled them in the presence of their parents. The city police said that they would intensify the drives to check risky and rash driving and other traffic violations that endanger the public.

