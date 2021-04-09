150-bed Covid hosp readied in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration has given permission for establishing a 150-bed Covid hospital on the premises of Government General Hospital, Machilipatnam, said Divisional Revenue Officer (DRO) NSK Khajavali.The DRO on Thursday inspected the Covid ward set up on the hospital premises and enquired about the medical treatment being provided to infected persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Khajavali said that arrangements have been made to treat 90 persons in the hospital, while the remaining 60 will be treated at the Ashirvad Building. Steps should be taken by the hospital management to appoint staff in three shifts for providing treatment to the patients, he added.The hospital management informed the DRO that 74 infected persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital.