STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu told to report to government

Following the ACB and Vigilance raids which brought to light several lapses at Kanaka Durga temple, the government transferred Suresh Babu on Wednesday.

Published: 09th April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

MV Suresh Babu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which on Wednesday transferred Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu and posted him as Regional Joint Commissioner, MZ-I, Rajamahendravaram, directed the official to report to the government for further posting orders.

Following the ACB and Vigilance raids which brought to light several lapses at Kanaka Durga temple, the government transferred Suresh Babu on Wednesday. Modifying the previous orders, revenue(endowments) department Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan on Thursday issued another GO directing Suresh Babu to report to the government.

Simultaneously, V Trinadha Rao, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram in EG was made the Full Additional charge to the post of Regional Joint Commissioner, MZ-I, Rajahmahendravaram, until further orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB Kanaka Durga temple EO
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp