Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu told to report to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which on Wednesday transferred Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu and posted him as Regional Joint Commissioner, MZ-I, Rajamahendravaram, directed the official to report to the government for further posting orders.

Following the ACB and Vigilance raids which brought to light several lapses at Kanaka Durga temple, the government transferred Suresh Babu on Wednesday. Modifying the previous orders, revenue(endowments) department Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan on Thursday issued another GO directing Suresh Babu to report to the government.

Simultaneously, V Trinadha Rao, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Annavaram in EG was made the Full Additional charge to the post of Regional Joint Commissioner, MZ-I, Rajahmahendravaram, until further orders.