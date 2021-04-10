STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: 6 lakh jabs a day depend on supply of new stocks

State gets 2L vax doses from Govt Medical Store Depot in Chennai

Published: 10th April 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state received two lakh doses of Covid vaccine from Government Medical Store Depot in Chennai on Thursday night, increasing the available stock to five lakh doses, which is expected to last another two days.With the available stock, it is impossible to achieve the target of vaccinating six lakh people a day during Tika Utsav from April 11 to 14. 

After a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to vaccinate six lakh people a day during the four-day Tika Utsav covering a total of 24 lakh beneficiaries. 

According to official sources, the action plan to vaccinate six lakh people a day during Tika Utsav has been sent to the Centre, seeking release of 24 lakh doses of vaccine to Andhra Pradesh. The State is expected to receive adequate stocks from the Centre for the vaccination drive. 

However, a decision on the number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated a day during the special drive will be taken only after receiving fresh stock from the Centre. At present, 1.4 lakh beneficiaries are being vaccinated a day on an average.

As there are one crore people above 45 years of age in the state, the government wrote a letter to the Centre in the last week of March seeking one crore doses of vaccine. The response from the Centre was that it could not supply one crore doses at one go and it would send vaccine stocks to Andhra Pradesh in phases. 

The state is expected to receive 10,58,170 doses from April 15 to 20. In the wake of announcement of Tika Utsav, a fresh request was made to the Centre seeking supply of additional stock of vaccine.On Friday, the new stock of vaccine was dispatched to the districts on the basis of requirement. According to a top official, there is no shortage of vaccine in the districts and the available stock will last for 4 or 5 days. 

A majority of urban heath centres in Krishna district, including those in Vijayawada, did not administer vaccine to beneficiaries on Friday. When contacted, a senior official said they are focusing on the special drive to be taken up in the next two days. 

Preference is being given to those receiving the second dose and the new beneficiaries are made to wait as a measure to regulate the available vaccine doses till the arrival of new stock, the source said.

Krishna dist focusing on special drive

A majority of urban heath centres in Krishna district did not administer vaccine to the beneficiaries on Friday. A senior official said they are focusing on the special drive to be taken up in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp