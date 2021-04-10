Vijayawada: 6 lakh jabs a day depend on supply of new stocks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state received two lakh doses of Covid vaccine from Government Medical Store Depot in Chennai on Thursday night, increasing the available stock to five lakh doses, which is expected to last another two days.With the available stock, it is impossible to achieve the target of vaccinating six lakh people a day during Tika Utsav from April 11 to 14.

After a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to vaccinate six lakh people a day during the four-day Tika Utsav covering a total of 24 lakh beneficiaries.

According to official sources, the action plan to vaccinate six lakh people a day during Tika Utsav has been sent to the Centre, seeking release of 24 lakh doses of vaccine to Andhra Pradesh. The State is expected to receive adequate stocks from the Centre for the vaccination drive.

However, a decision on the number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated a day during the special drive will be taken only after receiving fresh stock from the Centre. At present, 1.4 lakh beneficiaries are being vaccinated a day on an average.

As there are one crore people above 45 years of age in the state, the government wrote a letter to the Centre in the last week of March seeking one crore doses of vaccine. The response from the Centre was that it could not supply one crore doses at one go and it would send vaccine stocks to Andhra Pradesh in phases.

The state is expected to receive 10,58,170 doses from April 15 to 20. In the wake of announcement of Tika Utsav, a fresh request was made to the Centre seeking supply of additional stock of vaccine.On Friday, the new stock of vaccine was dispatched to the districts on the basis of requirement. According to a top official, there is no shortage of vaccine in the districts and the available stock will last for 4 or 5 days.

A majority of urban heath centres in Krishna district, including those in Vijayawada, did not administer vaccine to beneficiaries on Friday. When contacted, a senior official said they are focusing on the special drive to be taken up in the next two days.

Preference is being given to those receiving the second dose and the new beneficiaries are made to wait as a measure to regulate the available vaccine doses till the arrival of new stock, the source said.

