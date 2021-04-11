Traffic curbs in Vijayawada  tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Traffic diversions will be in place in the city on Monday, following the AP Volunteers Seva Mitra Awards presentation ceremony to be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Poranki on Monday.

All heavy vehicles will be diverted between 10 am and 12 noon. Vehicles and APSRTC buses arriving in the city from Machilipatnam and Gudivada will be diverted from Kankipadu towards Punadipadu, Uppuluru and Kesarapalli to reach the city. While parking facility was provided for the ministers and officials at Murali Resorts, volunteers can park their vehicles at Sri Chaitanya and Narayana College grounds.