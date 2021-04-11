Two siblings die as speeding truck hits bike in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two siblings died on the spot after a truck rammed their bike near Ramavarappadu here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nandi Kondaiah and his sister Venkamma of Tempalli village in Gannavaram mandal.

The duo was going to Ibrahimpatnam on their two-wheeler. When the duo reached Ramavarrapadu, a speeding truck rammed their bike resulting in the instantaneous death of the two. Traffic came to a halt for almost 30 minutes. On receiving information, traffic police rushed to the spot and diverted vehicles.

A case was registered under Section 304 A of IPC (causing death due to negligence).