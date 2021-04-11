STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Wife’s ill health drives man, daughter to end life in Vijayawada

 A father-daughter duo allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A father-daughter duo allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as J Ravi (40), a former software employee and his daughter J Geeta Sahasra (10). Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector B Bala Murali Krishna said Ravi went into depression following his wife’s ill health and grandmother’s death.

Around 11:15 am on Saturday, one of the relatives of Ravi found the duo hanging from a ceiling fan and alerted the police. On receiving information, police personnel along with a clues team rushed to the spot. 
The police found a suicide note stating that none is responsible for their death. It is learnt that Ravi decided to donate his organs to his wife Bharani, a kidney patient, who has been undergoing dialysis treatment for the last two years. 

During preliminary investigation, police came to know that Ravi worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad and returned to Vijayawada during the Covid lockdown. Ravi’s relatives said that he went into depression after his wife fell ill and his grandmother, who had raised him, passed away recently. 

“We are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the actual facts,” the CI said, adding that the clues team has gathered some evidence from the crime spot.The bodies of duo were sent to New Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered under Section CrPC 174 (unnatural death) and investigation is on, the CI added.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930
Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vijayawada family suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp