Wife’s ill health drives man, daughter to end life in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A father-daughter duo allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at Satyanarayanapuram here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as J Ravi (40), a former software employee and his daughter J Geeta Sahasra (10). Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector B Bala Murali Krishna said Ravi went into depression following his wife’s ill health and grandmother’s death.

Around 11:15 am on Saturday, one of the relatives of Ravi found the duo hanging from a ceiling fan and alerted the police. On receiving information, police personnel along with a clues team rushed to the spot.

The police found a suicide note stating that none is responsible for their death. It is learnt that Ravi decided to donate his organs to his wife Bharani, a kidney patient, who has been undergoing dialysis treatment for the last two years.

During preliminary investigation, police came to know that Ravi worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad and returned to Vijayawada during the Covid lockdown. Ravi’s relatives said that he went into depression after his wife fell ill and his grandmother, who had raised him, passed away recently.

“We are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the actual facts,” the CI said, adding that the clues team has gathered some evidence from the crime spot.The bodies of duo were sent to New Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered under Section CrPC 174 (unnatural death) and investigation is on, the CI added.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000