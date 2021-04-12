1,816 NDPL bottles seized by Krishna District police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police along with SEB officials seized 1,816 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles worth Rs 2.14 lakh and arrested one person near Anumanchipalli in Jaggayyapeta mandal on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force SI Murali Krishna along with his team conducted surprise checks and intercepted a lorry and found the liquor bottles hidden under cement bags. The lorry was proceeding to Vuyyuru from Kodad in Suryapet district of Telangana. The accused has purchased the liquor bottles in Kodad and illegally transporting them.“We have taken one person into custody and seized the lorry for illegally transporting the liquor,” the SI said.