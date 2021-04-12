CID continues checks for second day at Vijayawada GGH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted checks at the Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

The officials have conducted searches following the directive of CID Additional DG PV Sunil Kumar. During their checks, the CID officials collected details from District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M Sushasini on maintenance of medical equipment in various departments of the hospital, annual contract, payments etc.

“We have given all the details pertaining to the machinery and equipments procured in the GGH from 2015-2018. The officials also collected crucial documents regarding the tenders,” said a senior GGH official on condition of anonymity.