EO inspects Prasadam Potu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Durga temple executive officer (EO) D Brahmaramba on Sunday inspected the Prasadam Potu and Anna Prasadam preparation shed, and instructed officials to improve the quality of service and amenities being provided to devotees.

It may be recalled here that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance officials unearthed several anomalies in various wings of the temple during the recent raids.

Brahmaramba, who recently took charge as the executive officer, promised to streamline the temple administration. As part of it, she conducted her maiden inspection at the Prasadam Potu and Anna Prasadam shed.