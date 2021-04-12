STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

First Kisan Rail from Nuzvid chugs off to Delhi

This is the first mango rake loading after a long gap of six years, fetching the division Rs 9.9 lakh.

Published: 12th April 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Vijayawada Division has flagged off its first Kisan Rail from Nuzvid in six years to assist mango traders in marketing their produce for better price realisation by providing them cost-effective transportation. Loaded with 220 tonnes of mangoes in 20 general coaches and two Second Class Luggage Rake for Disabled (SLRD), the train left for Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi on Sunday. 

This is the first mango rake loading after a long gap of six years, fetching the division Rs 9.9 lakh. It is expected that around 35 to 40 rakes will be loaded this summer that may earn the division a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore. 

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas said Nuzvid is well known for its mango varieties like Banginapalli, Chinna Rasalu and Pedda Rasalu which are exported worldwide.  The Business Development Unit (BDU) conducted regular meetings with the farmers/trading community to make them aware of the benefits of loading their produce by Kisan Rails, tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation.

Srinivas complimented Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and the entire commercial team involved in materialising the operation of Kisan Rail successfully from Nuzvid station. 
The Divisional Railway Manager  also appealed to the farmers and traders to utilise this opportunity of Kisan Rail specials by availing special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways. 

Srinivas told the farmers and traders that Railways will extend full support for hassle-free transportation of their farm produce and requested them to utilise Kisan Rail scheme which will immensely benefit the agriculture sector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kisan rail nuzvid
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp