First Kisan Rail from Nuzvid chugs off to Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Vijayawada Division has flagged off its first Kisan Rail from Nuzvid in six years to assist mango traders in marketing their produce for better price realisation by providing them cost-effective transportation. Loaded with 220 tonnes of mangoes in 20 general coaches and two Second Class Luggage Rake for Disabled (SLRD), the train left for Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi on Sunday.

This is the first mango rake loading after a long gap of six years, fetching the division Rs 9.9 lakh. It is expected that around 35 to 40 rakes will be loaded this summer that may earn the division a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas said Nuzvid is well known for its mango varieties like Banginapalli, Chinna Rasalu and Pedda Rasalu which are exported worldwide. The Business Development Unit (BDU) conducted regular meetings with the farmers/trading community to make them aware of the benefits of loading their produce by Kisan Rails, tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation.

Srinivas complimented Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and the entire commercial team involved in materialising the operation of Kisan Rail successfully from Nuzvid station.

The Divisional Railway Manager also appealed to the farmers and traders to utilise this opportunity of Kisan Rail specials by availing special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways.

Srinivas told the farmers and traders that Railways will extend full support for hassle-free transportation of their farm produce and requested them to utilise Kisan Rail scheme which will immensely benefit the agriculture sector.