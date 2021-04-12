STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two youngsters drown in Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal

As no one came forward to retrieve the bodies floating in the canal, the SI entered it and fished out the bodies.

Drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths drowned in the Nuzvid branch of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) canal near Adivi Kothuru village in Reddigudem mandal of Krishna district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased were identified as P Venu (24) and K Vasu (22) of Mittagudem village. 

Reddigudem Sub-Inspector D Anand Kumar said that the incident occurred around 2 pm, when four youths from Mittagudem village in Nuzvid mandal went for cutting the mangoes from an orchard at Maddilaparva village in Reddigudem mandal. 

Later, the four youths went for swimming at the Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal. As the youths began to drown, locals managed to rescue two of them.Mango orchard owner Vallabhaneni Satyam alerted the police. The cops launched a search operation in the canal with locals and expert swimmers. 

Police rushed to the spot and took statements of two youths who were rescued. As no one came forward to retrieve the bodies floating in the canal, the SI entered it and fished out the bodies. The bodies were shifted to a nearby government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

