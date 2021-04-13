DPS V’wada numero uno

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education World conducted a survey and has ranked Delhi Public School Vijayawada, the first in Andhra Pradesh in day-cum-boarding schools category. The survey included the following parameters - academic excellence, individual attention, infrastructure provision, innovative teaching, safety and hygiene, sports education, value for money, holistic development, leadership management quality and co-curricular activities.

The award is based on jury rating, parents survey and Education World’s team analysis based on perception. Director P Pavan Chand and Dean SB Rao received the award on behalf of the school.

Pro-Vice Chairman P Narendra Babu and Director K Praveen Kumar congratulated the staff and students and expressed happiness over receiving the award. The Dean said, “The school has been working incessantly towards achieving both academic and non-academic excellence.”

