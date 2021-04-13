Inter student hangs self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An Intermediate second-year student allegedly died by suicide in her college hostel room in Poranki of Krishna district on Monday. Penamaluru SHO M Satyanarayana said that the girl was a native of Rangasamudram village in Pedda Thippa Samudram mandal of Chittoor district. She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her hostel room of a private junior college in Poranki.

On April 7, Sirisha’s parents took her to their village after completion of practical examinations. The girl, who was studying BiPC, returned to the hostel along with her parents on Monday. Around 7:30 am, Sirisha went to her room and died by suicide. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted Sirisha to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. In their complaint, the girl’s parents stated that their daughter took the extreme step as she did not want to stay in the hostel.

