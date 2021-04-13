Make wearing of mask a must in buses: Top cop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu has directed the APSRTC officials to make wearing of mask mandatory for all the passengers boarding the buses in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.Addressing a press conference at his chamber here on Monday, Sreenivasulu said that in a special drive conducted by the police, a total of 31,500 cases have been registered against those not wearing masks under the police commissionerate limits in the last fortnight.

“In our special drive, we also observed that youth especially students, two-wheeler riders and passengers travelling in RTC buses are not wearing masks though there is a rise in the number of positive cases. Taking a serious note of the issue, instructions were given to the RTC officials to make masks mandatory for their staff and passengers before boarding the buses,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that a meeting was also conducted with the representatives of malls, theatres, restaurants and markets to strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines. Steps should be taken by the managements to conduct thermal screening for the public before allowing them into their premises, encourage UPI transactions and prevent the usage of escalators and lifts on their premises, he said.

Commenting on the restrictions to come into place ahead of festive season, Sreenivasulu informed that a meeting will be convened with the religious heads seeking them to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, SP M Ravindranath Babu also chaired a task force committee meeting on containing the spread of the virus.

During the meeting, the officials have decided to impose penalties on those violating Covid-19 guidelines, setting up rythu bazars and fish markets on Sundays in three to four locations in the town to ensure strict implementation of physical distancing, making announcements about precautionary measures through public announcement system near markets and public places like malls, restaurants and theatres.

Additional SP Malik Garg, RDO NSK Khajavali, municipal and medical officials were present.

GMC SETS UP COVID-19 CONTROL CELL

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation has set up a Covid-19 control cell and appointed special officers to curb the spread of coronavirus.In a press statement on Monday, GMC chief Ch Anuradha said that the city recorded 128 positive cases on Monday. She directed the special officers to coordinate with the health secretaries at the ward secretariats to monitor sanitation and tracking of primary and secondary contacts of positive patients. Meanwhile, in the last 10 days, two government teachers in the city allegedly died of coronavirus. DEO Ganga Bhavani said that instructions were given to the headmasters and teachers to follow Covid-19 norms in schools