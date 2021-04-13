SP distributes summer protection kits to traffic cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu on Monday distributed summer protection kits to 40 traffic police personnel to beat the heat this summer. The summer protection kits contain an insulated water bottle, goggles, glucose powder and a hat mobilised with the support of Chamber of Commerce, Machilipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindranath Babu said that it’s difficult for the traffic police to work in oppressive heat conditions. The summer kits distributed to the traffic police personnel will help protect themselves from the scorching heat and dehydration. He commended the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce members for providing summer protection kits to the police.

The SP also advised the staff to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines as there is a spike in the number of positive cases in the district. Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, DSP (Traffic) M Basha, Chamber of Commerce Machilipatnam president Girisha and other officials were present.