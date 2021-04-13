Woman ends life along with her two daughters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear financial crisis, a woman along with her two children allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide at their residence in Kotagattu Centre in Nunna on Monday. Nunna Circle Inspector Haneesh Babu said that the deceased were identified as Vani (26) and her two daughters Bhavana (3) and 10-month-old Akshaya.

Vani got married to Surendra four years ago, a resident of Nunna. Surendra has been running a grocery shop in the locality for the past few years. Recently, he started riding an auto-rickshaw after reeling under financial crisis. Surendra returned home around 3 am and found his wife and kids in an unconscious state with froth coming out of their mouth.

The victims were rushed to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for treatment where Bhavana was the first among them to succumb. Later in the afternoon, Akshaya and Vani breathed their last.

In a complaint, Vani’s parents accused Surendra of dowry harassment. A case was registered against Surendra and he was taken into custody for interrogation.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

