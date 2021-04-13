Youth alleges cop beat him up, video goes viral

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-minute video went viral on social media on Monday, where a youth claimed that a constable thrashed him while he was smoking in a public place at Kankipadu. In the video, the youth was seen with left eye swollen and shut due to the injury and having multiple stitches. He stated that he was approached by a police officer while smoking on the road. He then dropped the cigarette and began to leave the place on his bike when the cop allegedly kicked his vehicle in a bid to catch him, causing grievous injury to his eye.

When contacted Kankipadu Circle Inspector Kasi Viswanath said that they have received a tip-off about youngsters smoking ganja in the area on the night of April 10 and when they reached the place, three persons tried to flee the spot. “Two days later, the boy was seen posting a video making such claims and we did not receive any complaint in this regard,” the CI said.