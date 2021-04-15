Unidentified miscreants snatch gold chain from elderly woman in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bike-borne unidentified miscreant snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman near her residence under the Satyanarayanapuram police station limits on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to the Satyanarayanapuram police, the incident happened around 10 am when the complainant Vijaya Lakshmi was returning home from the market.

Though the woman raised an alarm, the accused managed to sped away on his motorcycle.

The Satyanarayanapuram police said that they are checking the CCTV footage to identify the accused.