Govt to clear wages, retirement arrears of RTC staff

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to clear wage and retirement benefit arrears for 2017-19 to APSRTC employees. The previous TDP regime had not paid salaries and retirement benefits to the RTC employees who retired in the period. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier directed RTC officials to pay the amount.

RTC officials, who paid two installments in February this year, have also decided to pay the remaining two installments by the end of this month. RTC MD RP Thakur issued orders to this effect on Friday.

This will benefit 5,027 retired RTC employees, who have been waiting for arrears for four years.

“We are committed to protect the interests of employees. To that end, we will complete the process of paying a total of `146.04 crore in four installments by the end of this month. A total of Rs 4.5 crore has been paid for 2013 and 2014 to in-service employees under paid leave,” Thakur said.