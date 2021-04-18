VMC council seeks vigilance inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in housing scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Newly-elected council of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution seeking a vigilance inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the houses built by AP State Housing Corporation and AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation during the previous TDP regime. The first general body meeting of the VMC on Saturday was kept brief as Covid cases were reported among the employees and corporators.

Heated arguments took place between the ruling YSRC, and TDP corporators over the alleged irregularities in the housing schemes. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, and AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu who were present in the council meeting hall, informed Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi that several from poor and middle-class sections had bribed TDP corporators for sanctioning the houses.

Before proceeding to the council hall, the corporators and civic officials gave samples for Covid-19 testing. As six corporators and civic officials tested positive, the mayor was forced to adjourn the session. Several of the topics mentioned in the agenda were sent for office remarks, and a few others were postponed for discussion in the next session. Also, the council passed a resolution to spend the funds allocated for the drinking water supply, in the budget for the fiscal 2021-22.

Punyaseela takes oath as corporator

YSRC’s B Punyaseela, who was among the frontrunners for the mayor post, took oath as corporator on Saturday. She was not present in the ceremony on March 18 due to personal reasons