STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Conclude case probe in 100 days, GO to ACB

In the year 1961, ACB formed as a separate department to check effectively the corruption and to improve the moral tone of the administration in the State. 

Published: 19th April 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To bring more transparency in cases dealt by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the State government issued an order prescribing timelines for speedy disposal of cases not more than 100 days and to clear the pending cases with the ACB on Sunday. The order issued by Chief Secretary Adithya Nath Das revealed that a total of 1,686 cases registered from 1991 till 2021 are pending and the investigation into the cases is yet to reach its logical conclusion. 

In the year 1961, ACB formed as a separate department to check effectively the corruption and to improve the moral tone of the administration in the State.However, this objective does not seem to have been fulfilled completely with the pending cases. A large number of such cases are found to be pending and the time taken for disposal of these disciplinary cases is unduly long in almost all cases. 

“Delay in finalisation of the disciplinary cases results in a large number of employees remaining under suspension and drawing full/part salaries without turning out any constructive work thus proving to be a burden on the State exchequer,” as per the GO. 

“Failure to conclude the disciplinary proceedings within 100 days or failure to follow the above prescribed timelines by the departments, competent authorities and ACB shall be viewed seriously by the government and disciplinary action shall be taken against the concerned, responsible for the delay,” the order highlighted.

The GO also set specific deadlines for investigation and prosecution procedures in trap cases filed by the ACB and disciplinary proceedings. It also reiterates that disciplinary proceedings against government employees should be done simultaneously along with criminal proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp