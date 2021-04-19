Mad rush near fish and meat markets in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in Covid-19 positive case in the district, particularly Vijayawada, did not deter denizens of the city to throng fish markets and meat stalls at Chuttugunta Centre, Ayodhya Nagar, Singh Nagar, Jammi Chettu Centre, Patamata and Bhavanipuram sending social distancing norms to the wind on Sunday.

Though the district administration has been cautioning the public about the spread of the virus, people gave a deaf ear to the advise of the authorities and thronged the markets without even wearing a mask, let alone maintaining social distancing. Seafood buyers in various parts of the city were seen jostling with each other giving Covid-19 norms the go by. Similarly, several chicken and mutton shops also witnessed a mad rush and the sellers are yet to implement the CAB strictly.

Meanwhile, the traders at One Town have closed their businesses on Sunday following a call given by Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for containing the spread of the virus during the weekend. However, small traders in Besant Road and other parts of the city carried out their businesses as usual following the Covid-19 norms.

Later in the evening, Collector A Md Imtiaz along with revenue and police officials carried out a surprise check near multiplexes on Mahatma Gandhi Road. After coming across a few youth not wearing masks, the Collector cautioned them about the virus spread and warned of penalising them if they repeated the offence. Instructions were given to the officials concerned to impose a fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on those violating Covid-19 guidelines, he said.

Informing about the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the district, he said that a special drive will be launched from Monday to administer vaccine to the health workers, frontline warriors. Similarly, health workers and frontline staff who have taken the first dose should get the second dose of vaccine on Tuesday. In this regard, 62 Covid-19 sessions were arranged and everyone should make use of the opportunity, he said.

During the meeting, Imtiaz also expressed his willingness to arrange a special session for the representatives of IMA. Steps should be taken by the officials to increase the number of beds to 300 from 100 to offer treatment to virus patients at Pinamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutupalli, he informed.