STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Bad road engineering cause for rise in accidents’ 

Lack of signage boards to restrict speed near 150 black spots identified; will rectify them in phased manner: DTC  

Published: 20th April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

two wheelers bike accident road accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Faulty road engineering, bad designs and lack of signage boards to restrict speed limit on various roads are the major reasons for the rise in the number of road accidents in Krishna district, as per a study conducted by Transport department officials and road safety experts on NHs and state highways passing through the district.

As per the information provided by department, a total of 1,951 people were killed in road accidents across Krishna in the last three years (since 2018). As many as 1,380 road accidents were reported and 2,422 injured in 2018. About 2,458 accidents occurred during 2019. Of these, 702 persons lost their lives and 2,704 were injured. Last year, the district reported 1,846 accidents claiming the lives of 570 people and inuring 1,846. 

The study also revealed that lack of signage boards to restrict speed near 150 black spots identified in the district is also one of the reasons for the occurrence of road mishaps in the district. Of the total, 100 black spots in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits and the remaining 50 are under Krishna police limits. Around 20 lakh vehicles—three lakh are in Vijayawada alone—ply on NH-65, 16, 216, 165 and 30 and seven State highways in the district. 

For instance, 64 road mishaps were reported between Tadipada-Ganguru stretch, where 22 were killed and 43 injured in 2020 along Vijayawada-Machilipatnam national highway. Similarly, 437 road mishaps were reported between Ramavarappadu-Hanuman Junction in which 103 persons were killed and 60 injured on Chennai-Kolkata NH stretch. The experts also suggested the authorities to develop service roads on Vijayawada-Machilipatnam NH and Chennai- Kolkata NH after Ramavarrapadu to ease traffic congestion and reduce the road mishap fatalities.

DTC M Purendra told TNIE that road engineering is crucial for reducing road mishaps in the district, despite awareness campaigns and enforcement drives carried out with the help of the police, the district administration and NH authorities. In all, the district has a total of 150 black spots, where rectification needs to be done by the authorities concerned as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms for verifying the length and width of the medians, traffic signals and cat’s eyes on roads, he said.

About 22 black spots have been identified on roads in Machilipatnam and Gudivada and the State government has given directions to the department to make use of `6 crore from Road Safety Fund to conduct rectification near the black spots. Works in this regard will commence shortly. “We will rectify the other black spots identified in the district in a phased manner and submit the proposals to the State Road Safety Council seeking the funds,” the DTC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp