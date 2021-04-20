BKU's Rakesh Tikait gives call for united fight against ‘regressive’ farm laws 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the need for waging a united struggle against the ‘black’ farmer laws introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait assured the Amaravati farmers of championing their cause and fighting for their rights. Addressing a well-attended Karshaka-Karmika Sankharavam organised at Siddhartha College grounds in Vijayawada on Monday, Tikait said even after five months of agitation, there is no response from the Centre.

“Besides the three farmer laws, which should be described as black laws that are regressive to the cause of the farmers and agriculture, amendment to the Electricity Act will deny free power to the farmers having more than two milch animals. Such restrictions are absurd and will adversely affect the interests of the farmers, more so dairy farmers. In fact, the government has lined out several bills such as the seed bill, which will do more harm to agriculture than good, while proving beneficial to corporate entities,” he argued.

Tikiat said he was aware of the concerns of the farmers in Amaravati, who gave their lands to the capital construction, but did not get anything substantial in return, he said. For want of time and current Covid-19 situation, he could not personally visit the place, but once the crisis is over, he will visit the region, study the issue and strive to get justice.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Ashok Dhawale said post independence, the ongoing farmers agitation at the borders of Delhi is unprecedented. “Cutting across the caste, creed, religion and region, farmers are unitedly opposing the draconian farm laws brought in by the central government,” he said.

AP Kisan Sangharsh Sangathan convener Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao presided over the occasion. On the occasion, one Kodali Lakshmi Annapoorna and her friends donated `6.01 lakh to the ongoing farmers’ agitation. She handed over the amount to Tikait. A Hindi translation of the book on new farm laws and their adverse impact, written by Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao, was released on the occasion.