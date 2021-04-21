Covid-19 guidelines intensify in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the State government’s directions, multiplexes and commercial establishments spread across the city have intensified Covid-19 precautionary measures such as thermal screening and arranging sanitisers on Tuesday.

As per the GO, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory and any violation would attract a penalty of `100. The government has also ordered closure of all swimming pools with immediate effect. However, in Vijayawada the three swimming pools maintained by the Vijayawada municipal corporation at Gandhi Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony and another at Dr KL Rao Park near Chitti Nagar are under renovation and remained closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Following the call given by Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), all traders in One Town and Besant Road are closing shops from Monday. Besides that, the traders have also voluntarily suspended business activities during the weekends to contain the further spread of the virus.

Besides that, the cinema theatres and multiplexes have intensified Covid-19 measures by making wearing of face mask mandatory, thermal screening and making sanitisers available for the public. On the other hand, fog operations were also conducted with sodium hypochlorite solution in their premises before screening the films.