Police arrests two for posing as ACB officials  

Krishna police have arrested two persons for extorting money from government officials and traders by posing as ACB officials and police on Tuesday.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police have arrested two persons for extorting money from government officials and traders by posing as ACB officials and police on Tuesday. Two mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession. 

Based on a case filed in Pedana police station, the accused Mangali Srinu of Anantapur and Nutheti Jayakrishna were arrested and in the investigation, they confessed to committing several crimes in the same manner and extorting more than Rs 20 lakh from various persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police(ASP) Malika Garg said the prime accused Srinu was arrested by Machilipatnam Taluk police at Three Pillar Centre when his movements were found suspicious. Upon questioning, the accused confessed to his crimes. Srinu was accused in a case filed against him for extorting a government officer by posing as ACB DSP Sharath and promising to do an official favour. 

“Addicted to vices, Srinu started with petty crimes, and graduated into chain snatchings, bike thefts, house break-ins in four Rayalaseema districts and served jail terms many times. The accused closely followed news related to ACB raids and obtained the tainted officer’s contact number. Introducing himself as the particular ACB officer, he cheats them by offering help in the investigation,” ASP Malika Garg said.

She said another accused Jayakrishna also committed crimes along with Srinu and till now extorted around Rs 20 lakh. “The duo cheated traders by posing as vigilance department officials, Legal Meteorology department and CID. A case has been booked against them under relevant sections of the IPC,” she said. 

