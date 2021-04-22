STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Prisons on alert with rising COVID-19 cases, mulaqat stopped

The prisoners who tested positive in Rajahmundry and Kurnool prisons were admitted to government hospitals and treated separately.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 30 prisoners at Rajahmundry Central Prison, and another seven at Kurnool district jail testing positive for Covid-19 over the past week, Prisons and Correctional Services director general (DG) Mohammad Ahsan Reza on Wednesday sounded an alert, and instructed all jail superintendents and officials to strictly implement safety protocols. DG Reza said mulaqat of the inmates with their family members has been stopped in the wake of two recent incidents when a large number of inmates got infected with coronavirus. The prisoners are allowed to talk to their family members over phone three times a week.

However, the officials said the situation inside the jails is not as bad and said that instructions were given to take steps only to contain the further spread of the virus, and ensure a healthy environment to the inmates. According to the Inspector General (IG), Prisons and Correctional Services, G Jayavardhan, not more than 50 prisoners in various jails were detected with coronavirus, and all infectees were under isolation. “Around 7,000 prisoners are serving jail terms in 79 prisons--which include four central jails, eight district jails, ten special sub jails, two women special prisons, and 55 subjails-- in the state.”

The IG also said the prisoners who are supposed to appear for court hearings are being produced before the judge online (virtual court proceedings) as there are high chances of them getting infected and spread the virus among the jail staff. Also, instructions were given to all ground-level staff to alert higher-ups if they found any prisoner suffering from any symptom of coronavirus. “We successfully controlled the situation during the first wave of coronavirus last year, and are going to implement the same measures this time too,” IG Jayavardhan added. He also said the prisoners who tested positive in Rajahmundry and Kurnool prisons were admitted to government hospitals and treated separately. “As a precautionary measure, all jail staff have been asked to undergo Covid-19 testing and report if anyone tests positive,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajahmundry Central Prison coronavirus
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp