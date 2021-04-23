26 hospitals to offer Covid-19 treatment in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has identified a total of 26 hospitals to offer Covid-19 treatment for patients, Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Thursday. In addition, 24 more private hospitals have also been upgraded as Covid-19 hospitals in the district.

Each hospital will have doctors and observers, and a District Level Officer is appointed as nodal officer for each hospital. Steps should be taken by submitting details over admissions and medical facilities offered for the virus-infected patients to the administration on a regular basis.