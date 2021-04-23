Man kills wife over dispute, ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a ghastly incident, a man committed suicide after setting his wife by pouring petrol on her, while she was sleeping in their home at Mantada village, Pamidimukkala mandal in Krishna district late Wednesday night. Pamidimukkala SI KVGV Satynarayana said the couple was identified as Ch Madhu and Madhavi. The duo got married in 2010 and were survived by two children.

Witnessing smoke emanating from Madhu’s house, locals alerted the police. Vuyyuru CI Ch Nagendra Prasad found Madhu hanging from the ceiling fan, while his wife who was burnt gave a statement to the police about the incident. She referred referred to Vijayawada GGH where she died of the burn injuries.