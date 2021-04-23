Septuagenarian ends life fearing he may test Covid positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 74-year-old man drowned by jumping into a pond, fearing that he may have contracted Covid-19 in Marlapalem village of Gannavaram on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. CI K Shivaji said that the deceased was identified as G Haribabu (74). As per the CI, he ended his life by drowning in a pond since he was suffering from cough, cold and fever for the past three days. In the preliminary probe, we came to know that family and neighbours started suspecting that he might have contracted the virus and isolated him.

His son planned to take his father to the hospital and get him tested on Thursday. Haribabu e ended his life fearing he might test positive.The body was shifted to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000