Heavy rains lash Vijayawada, north coastal districts

VIJAYAWADA: More rains are likely to lash the state over the next four days, and offset the summer heat even as people are worried over mercury levels increasing by the day, the Met department said.

IMD forecast reports warned of thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in north and south coastal districts on Sunday, north coastal districts on Monday, north coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday and Saturday, moderate to heavy rains lashed Vijayawada city, parts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Vijayawada.