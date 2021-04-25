STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in Krishna, says Collector

 Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the Covid-19 treating hospital managements to increase the number of beds and offer treatment to the virus-infected persons at an affordable price. 

Published: 25th April 2021 09:54 AM

Some beds at Covid Care Centres which are being set up wilsl have oxygen beds

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

In a meeting held with the representatives of private hospitals managements at his camp office in the city on Saturday, Imtiaz said that all the hospitals should follow the safety guidelines suggested by the Fire Safety department during the pandemic. 

Permissions will be given to only those hospitals to treat virus-infected persons on par with 26 hospitals already identified in the district. “We came to know that a few identified hospitals are charging exorbitant fees from the patients and penalties have been imposed on them. In case the hospitals repeat the same offence, their registration will be cancelled,” the Collector warned. 

Medicines are being supplied free of cost to those undergoing home quarantine and arrangements will be made to supply oxygen for them during emergencies, the Collector added. Joint Collector K Siva Shankar said that nodal officers appointed for each hospital should thoroughly monitor the situation of the respective hospitals and update the report to the district administration. Earlier in the day, Imtiaz also inspected the 104 call centre to address the problems being faced by the public regarding sample collection, testing, tracing, admissions, treatment and beds. 

Covid-19 hospitals
Comments

