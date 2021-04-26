COVID-19: Restrictions in Vijaywada's Kanaka Durga temple from Monday after priest's death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the death of a priest working in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSVD) due to COVID-19 and increasing virus positive cases, the temple authorities have decided to impose restrictions atop Indrakeeladri hill for devotees. The restrictions will come into force from Monday.

In a press statement issued by executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha on Sunday, she said devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple in the city will be allowed darshan from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. They should come wearing a face mask or will be penalised Rs 200, she added. Both Ghat Road and Mahamandapam will be thrown open for the pilgrims after 7 am in the morning and no devotee/s will be allowed for special puja and other rituals.

"The decision has been taken to check the virus, which is spreading rapidly in the district. Everyone should wear face masks in addition to maintaining social distance. In the past two weeks, more than 50 temple staff were infected with the virus. Results of some more staff are awaited. We are according top priority to safety of the devotees and temple staff," EO D Bramarambha said.

The EO directed temple staff working in various departments to wear hand gloves in addition to avoiding contact with one another. The devotees should observe social distancing in queue lines and on the temple premises.

"Every devotee will undergo thermal screening before entering into the temple premises. All the queue lines and temple premises will be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution every hour," she said. The EO also said Antaralayam Darshan has been closed for devotees.