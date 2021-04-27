Special officer inspects CCCs in Gudavalli, Tidco  housing colony 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer and principal secretary (transportation) MT Krishna Babu, who is now special officer for Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) along with Covid-19 management nodal officer A Srikanth made a surprise inspection of CCC at Gudavalli near Gannavaram in Krishna district on Monday.

The CCC at Gudavalli has a capacity to accommodate 500 patients and on Monday there were only 112.

All of them were being provided better treatment and medication by experts from Siddhartha Hospital. Four doctors per shift are working at the CCC. They and the nurses wearing PPE check the patients two times per shift. There is also telephone facility to alert the concerned in case of an emergency.

Both the officials found that all the facilities were in place and there was nothing to complain about. The doctors at the CCC also checked oximeter readings of the patients frequently. Krishna Babu and Srikanth praised the staff at the CCC.

Krishna Babu said out of 33,000 beds are being made available in the State with 5,000 beds per district on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said only those patients with mild symptoms and those who are not in need of oxygen are being kept at the CCCs.

“Oxygen is needed only for five per cent of the patients. At present, 15,000 patients have been hospitalised, while CCCs have only 5,000. The remaining patients are in home quarantine. We are focusing on food and sanitation and the food being served to patients must include protein supplement through chicken and eggs,” he explained. The State government is incurring an expenditure of `350 to `400 per patient per day at CCCs, he added.

Later, the two officials also visited the CCC in Tidco Housing Colony in Tenali of Guntur district and inspected the facilities there. Krishna Babu over telephone asked the Guntur Collector to take measures for improving the quality of food served to the patients at the CCC.