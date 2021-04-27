STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP chief blames govt for Vizianagaram deaths 

Naidu slammed the government for failing to provide authentic information on the facilities for Covid patients in the hospitals.

Published: 27th April 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death of Covid patients due to lack of timely oxygen supply at Maharaja Hospital in Vizianagaram, and blamed the government for the incident.In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu deplored that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had become so inefficient that it was not being able to provide oxygen to the patients who were battling for their lives in government hospitals. “When people were losing their lives in the treatment centres, the Chief Minister was enjoying himself at his Tadepalli residence,” he remarked.

Terming it as a total failure on part of the YSRC government for failing to ensure proper supply of oxygen at the hospitals in a very difficult time, the TDP chief felt that the YSRC regime was not taking responsibility to extend the necessary help to the people. “The ministers are watching the situation like silent spectators.

The situation is deteriorating in all the 13 districts...” he said. Naidu slammed the government for failing to provide authentic information on the facilities for Covid patients in the hospitals. “The Covid dashboard shows that a plenty of oxygen beds are available. But, when the patients are taken to hospitals, they return empty-handed.” 

He demanded that the government wake up from its slumber and begin rendering genuine and sincere services to the people in this troubled time by focusing on the availability of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir drug. “These facilities should be expedited immediately in order to prevent the situation from going out of control. A new confidence should have to be created in the people,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp