TDP chief blames govt for Vizianagaram deaths 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death of Covid patients due to lack of timely oxygen supply at Maharaja Hospital in Vizianagaram, and blamed the government for the incident.In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu deplored that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had become so inefficient that it was not being able to provide oxygen to the patients who were battling for their lives in government hospitals. “When people were losing their lives in the treatment centres, the Chief Minister was enjoying himself at his Tadepalli residence,” he remarked.

Terming it as a total failure on part of the YSRC government for failing to ensure proper supply of oxygen at the hospitals in a very difficult time, the TDP chief felt that the YSRC regime was not taking responsibility to extend the necessary help to the people. “The ministers are watching the situation like silent spectators.

The situation is deteriorating in all the 13 districts...” he said. Naidu slammed the government for failing to provide authentic information on the facilities for Covid patients in the hospitals. “The Covid dashboard shows that a plenty of oxygen beds are available. But, when the patients are taken to hospitals, they return empty-handed.”

He demanded that the government wake up from its slumber and begin rendering genuine and sincere services to the people in this troubled time by focusing on the availability of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir drug. “These facilities should be expedited immediately in order to prevent the situation from going out of control. A new confidence should have to be created in the people,” he said.