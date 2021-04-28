STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

FSSAI raids against illegal water plants in V’wada

From the plant, the FSSAI officials seized 245 cases of packaged drinking water bottles as samples, which will be sent to the lab for testing.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with revenue and vigilance officials conducted joint raids against unauthorised water plants in the city and seized one such plant for violating safety standards on Tuesday.

According to Regional Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao, the raids commenced around 1 pm in the afternoon at Blu Water Plant located behind Patamata’s Rythu Bazar and found that it neither had a license for operating the plant nor maintained the mandatory sanitary measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. From the plant, the FSSAI officials seized 245 cases of packaged drinking water bottles as samples, which will be sent to the lab for testing.

Same is the situation at another plant at Nakkal Road-Ganga Water Plant. “None have a BIS licence. We have issued an improvement notice.  From the plant, we collected 103 HDPE bags containing 90 water packets. They will be sent for testing. Based on the results, action would be taken against them,” Purnachandra Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp