FSSAI raids against illegal water plants in V’wada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with revenue and vigilance officials conducted joint raids against unauthorised water plants in the city and seized one such plant for violating safety standards on Tuesday.

According to Regional Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao, the raids commenced around 1 pm in the afternoon at Blu Water Plant located behind Patamata’s Rythu Bazar and found that it neither had a license for operating the plant nor maintained the mandatory sanitary measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. From the plant, the FSSAI officials seized 245 cases of packaged drinking water bottles as samples, which will be sent to the lab for testing.

Same is the situation at another plant at Nakkal Road-Ganga Water Plant. “None have a BIS licence. We have issued an improvement notice. From the plant, we collected 103 HDPE bags containing 90 water packets. They will be sent for testing. Based on the results, action would be taken against them,” Purnachandra Rao said.