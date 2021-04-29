STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for selling Remdesivir in black

Based on a complaint, the CTF police laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vijayawada Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons and recovered seven Remdesivir injections (four of them are duplicate) in seperate incidents on Wednesday. In the first incident, CTF officials arrested RMP cum technician Shaik Nazeer Basha of New RR Pet and a staff nurse working in the Union Hospital Balija Srinivasula Pushpalatha of Ajit Singh Nagar for selling three Remdesivir injections at a cost of Rs 1.1 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the CTF police laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed. “Pushpalatha came to know that a patient admitted in the hospital she was working at died, while taking treatment for Covid-19 and found three unused vials of Remdesivir injections. Greed taking the better of her, she alerted Nazeer who then tried to sell the vials in the black market,” the CTF officials said.

In another incident, the CTF sleuths 4busted a fake Remdesiver injection racket and arrested two persons — Atmakuri Bhanu Pratap of Mangalagiri and Pasulupeti Veerababu of Vidyadharapuram— and seized four vials of duplicate Remdesivir drug. “In the investigation, it was found that the prime accused Bhanu Pratap who worked as a duty doctor in NRI Hospital purchased four duplicate vials of Remdesivir from one Hyderabad-based Pavan at a cost of Rs 52,000. With the help of Veerababu, Pratap sold two vials for Rs 54,000 and

