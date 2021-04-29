STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Good-wheel ambassador

Staying away from family, Vijayawada ambulance driver Ramesh doing all it takes to help patients in the city 

Published: 29th April 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

N Ramesh, an ambulance driver from Vijayawada working overtime | P Ravindra Babu

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For ambulance driver N Ramesh of Vijayawada, life has never been so hectic since the past few days. Ramesh, who works as a driver of a private ambulance, has been shifting 12 to 15 patients a day and another five to seven dead bodies ever since the second wave of pandemic has gripped Vijayawada. 

From carrying covid patients as well as dead bodies from hospitals to various places, Ramesh, like several of the ambulance drivers, is under constant fear that he might contract the virus and he has been living away from his family. For any ambulance driver, dealing with dead bodies and the wailing of their relatives is a common sight and they come in terms with what they experience over a period of time. But this pandemic, and more particularly, the second wave, is hard to digest for Ramesh.

“Apart from the hectic schedule, what pains me more is that I have not visited my family for the past two-and-half months. I, along with four other ambulance drivers, have been living in a rented room away from home so that I do not carry the virus to my home,’’ he said, while waiting for his turn to drop a patient at the ESI hospital at Gunadala in the city. 

“You can see here now. Seven ambulances are stationed here and I am waiting for my turn to drop the patient. This has been a daily routine and you may believe it or not, I did not even have proper food for the past two days,’’ he said, adding he could not even guess when he will get a call to attend to another emergency situation.

For Ramesh, video calls are the only way that he could see his children, who asks him to come home whenever they speak with him. Ramesh’s daughter Keerti Sai, a class VI student and son Gautam, a class V student, frequently make calls to their father and their only query is “when he will you come home.’’ Sometimes Ramesh does not even have the time to attend to them as he would be busy shifting patients who are in dire need to be taken to a hospital.

“This, unfortunately, has become a routine in our lives,” Ramesh said.

You can connect...
Rapha Ambulance servies owner P Nagaraju - 9849590086 (This is the ambulance service with which Ramesh is employed)
Other Ambulance services in Vijayawada
Bannu Ambulance Services 9396108108
Hector Ambulance Services 9959750017
Ambulances are stationed at GGH and other government and private hospitals and can be approached directly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ambulance
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp