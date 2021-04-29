Poor response to VCCI call to close shops by 2 pm

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was lacklustre response to the call made by Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI ) to close down the shops by 2 pm from Wednesday in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases in the city. Many shops in One-town, Lenin Centre, Besant Road, KR Market and other commercial places did not respond to the call given by VCCI president Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao on April 26. Recently, a meeting was held by Konakalla Vidyadara Rao with several vendors and other district administration officials where he took two important decisions — all shops and business establishments to shut by 2 pm on weekdays and to keep them closed on weekends.

“The decision was taken after thousands of corona positive cases were reported in the State. Early closure of shops may be effective in checking the spread of the coronavirus, which is rampant in the city. While some obeyed the instructions, some continued to run their businesses till 8 pm,” VCCI president Konakalla Vidyadara Rao told TNIE . He also said all the four wh o l e s a l e ma rke t s — Vasthralatha, Krishnaveni Wholesale Cloth Market, Gollapudi wholesale market voluntarily observed the call given by VCCI.

“More than 60 per cent of shops such as textile showrooms, footwear shops, fancy shops, grocery shops, bakeries on Besant Road, One-town and other places shut by 2 pm. In the coming days, more traders will join as the corona cases will go up daily,” he added. On the other hand, traders in Gandhi Nagar, Governor Pet, Eluru Road, MG Road, Satyanarayanapuram, Kedareswara Peta, Krishna Lanka in the city did not respond to the chamber’s call.