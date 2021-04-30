STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Mother, two kids found killed in Vambay Colony

The police found Jhansi and Revanth dead with blood stains on their bodies on the bed while Neelaveni was found lying on the floor.

Published: 30th April 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mother and her two children were found murdered in their house in Vambay Colony in the city on Thursday.According to Nunna police, one Mohan, his wife Neelaveni (26) and their children, Jhansi (5) and Revanth Kumar (7), resided in Vambay Colony. Around 3 am, neighbours alerted the police after finding the door of the house open and Neelaveni and her two children lying unconscious in the house.

The police found Jhansi and Revanth dead with blood stains on their bodies on the bed while Neelaveni was found lying on the floor. Police, quoting locals, said Mohan and Neelaveni had disputes over financial matters, and suspected that Mohan could had killed his wife and kids. The police added there were marks of struggle in the house and suspected that the killings might had taken place two hours before the police were alerted.Mohan, who also suffered injuries on his neck, got himself admitted to a hospital in the city. A case of murder was registered and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp