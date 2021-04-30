Mother, two kids found killed in Vambay Colony

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mother and her two children were found murdered in their house in Vambay Colony in the city on Thursday.According to Nunna police, one Mohan, his wife Neelaveni (26) and their children, Jhansi (5) and Revanth Kumar (7), resided in Vambay Colony. Around 3 am, neighbours alerted the police after finding the door of the house open and Neelaveni and her two children lying unconscious in the house.

The police found Jhansi and Revanth dead with blood stains on their bodies on the bed while Neelaveni was found lying on the floor. Police, quoting locals, said Mohan and Neelaveni had disputes over financial matters, and suspected that Mohan could had killed his wife and kids. The police added there were marks of struggle in the house and suspected that the killings might had taken place two hours before the police were alerted.Mohan, who also suffered injuries on his neck, got himself admitted to a hospital in the city. A case of murder was registered and an investigation is on.