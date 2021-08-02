Flood threat looms large on areas near Prakasam Barrage 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With inflows to Prakasam Barrage increasing steadily, the Krishna district administration on Sunday directed officials concerned to be on high alert. The irrigation and revenue wing officials have set up sandbags to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in Vijayawada.

During a review meeting held with the officials on Sunday, Collector J Nivas said outflow from Nagarjuna Sagar has increased to 1.80 lakh cusecs from 5.15 pm on Sunday. Earlier, 80,000 cusecs of floodwater was released from the Pulichintala project. It will gradually increase to 2 lakh cusecs and outflow from Nagarjuna Sagar will steadily increase from three to four lakh cusecs.

The officials will discharge floodwater downstream of Prakasam Barrage at 8 am on Monday. The inflow from the Pulichintala project upstream of Prakasam Barrage is likely to increase.To avoid untoward incidents, revenue, police, VMC and fisheries officials said the people of the upper and lower reaches of the Prakasam Barrage and those residing on river banks should be vigilant and take all precautionary measures.

The officials concerned should intensify vigil and prevent the people from travelling on motor boats and steamers in the swelling river. Swimming and bathing in floodwater is a strict no-no, the Collector said. Sand bags were arranged at Kanaka Durga Varadhi, Vaikuntapuram Outpost sluice above Prakasam Barrage, APSRMC High School.

Sub-Collector GSS Praveen Chand has inspected the Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Ramanagar, Dhobi Ghat, Indrakeeladri Road, Penamaluru, Yanamalakuduru and Sand Ramp Road areas. He also reviewed flood mitigation measures and rehabilitation programmes and directed the volunteers to inform the people to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav in a teleconference with revenue officials instructed them to make arrangements to shift the people of low-lying villages such as Macherla, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Rentachintala, Machavaram, Duggirala, Atchampet, Bellamkonda, Amaravathi, Tulluru, Tadepalli, Kolluru, Kollipara and Bhattiprolu to safer places.

Irrigation, panchayat, revenue, and police officials should get regular updates about the situation in their areas. Gurazala RDO Jagannatham Parthasaradhi said Section 144 is enforced in Nagarjuna Sagar and tourists, fishermen and people are strictly prohibited to go near Krishna river.

The people in Vellampalli, Bhodhanam, Ketavaram villages, and 48 families of Ramapuram village in Dachepalli were shifted to the rehabilitation centre. Control rooms were set up in Macherla and Gurazala divisions to inspect the condition round-the-clock. People can contact the special control room set up in Guntur on telephopne No. 0863-2234014.