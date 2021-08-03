Motorist dies on the spot after being hit by a car in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A motorist died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding car near Tarakaturu village under Gudur mandal on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Vullaf (35), a resident of English Palem in Machilipatnam town. According to Gudur town police, the incident happened at around 10 am when Abdul was reportedly on his way to Gudur town on his Activa and he was hit by a speeding car near Tarakaturu village limits. The car did not stop after the accident, eyewitnesses told police. Krishna district collector J Nivas, who was passing through the same village, stopped by and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
