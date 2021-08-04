STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notorious house-breaking offender held in Vijayawada

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid rural police arrested a notorious house-breaking offender on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Pabbaraju Yugandhar (33), a resident of Guntur district. Police caught him when he tried to escape from vehicle inspection at Tukkuluru village Y junction on Tuesday morning. 

According to Nuzvid rural police, the accused who had several aliases, Pantulu, Naresh, Bhaskar and Sridhar, used to run a Xerox shop in his native village Vaddeswaram. Explaining Yugandhar’s modus operandi, the police said that he would introduce himself as a government employee and rent houses in rural and isolated areas after conducting a recce. After shifting into the house, he would start interacting with the neighbours and house owners, and offer spiked food or cold drinks citing various reasons such as promotion and bonus. 

After the victims would lose consciousness, he would flee from the scene with their valuables. The police claimed that the accused so far had committed around 30 similar crimes in various districts. “He committed a similar offence in Yanamadala village of Nuzvid mandal. He offered sweets and cold drinks to the elderly couple Jhansi Lakshmi and Venkateswara Rao claiming he got promotion. He left their house with gold ornaments worth `2 lakh,” Nuzvid rural police said.Two gold chains were recovered from his possession and a fresh case has been registered against the accused, the police added.

