Plea to take part in Azad ka Amrut Mahotsav

He said the government is dedicated to organise mega cultural events across the State in collaboration with every department. 

Published: 05th August 2021 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Youth Affairs Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava has called on educational institutions to participate in the two-year-long celebrations, which will spread the icon of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.’ 

He participated in a videoconference on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. 
The meeting was organised to create awareness on the significance of 75 years of India’s Independence by conducting various cultural events across the country and at international fora. 

Bhargava said that the State government has organised many events from March 12. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the celebrations from the home of the legendary freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national  flag. The event is being celebrated at three prime locations in Andhra Pradesh—Vijayawada, Vizag and Tirupati. 

