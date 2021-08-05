VMC relocation drive to shift flood-hit victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to Krishna Lanka flood victims, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has started a drive to relocate residents of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Taraka Rama Nagar to Ajith Singh Nagar, where houses have been allocated for them. VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with Sub-Collector Praveen Chand, chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao and other officials inspected the flood affected Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar on Wednesday.

Venkatesh said that the State government has allocated `125 crore for construction of 1.5-km-long flood protection retaining wall on the banks of River Krishna between Kanakadurga Varadhi and Koti Nagar.

To execute the works, a survey was conducted by the irrigation, revenue and municipal corporation officials and they decided to demolish 524 encroachments, which were obstructing the works.

While laying the foundation stone for the works in April, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to provide alternate housing to all those whose houses would be razed to the ground, he said.

Accordingly, approval was given by Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for relocation. The houses were allotted in Ajith Singh Nagar, which are constructed with VMC funds. “We have begun relocation of the residents and it will take a few more days to complete the task,” the VMC commissioner said.