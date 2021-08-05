STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC schools see spike in student enrolment 

Improvement in infra at schools under Nadu-Nedu, spot admissions made the difference: VMC commissioner

Published: 05th August 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns affecting many families, several parents from economically backward sections are opting to shift their children from private schools to VMC schools in the city. Usually, admissions to VMC schools begin in May. Due to the pandemic, the admission procedure has been delayed this academic year. 

A circular was issued by the Education department on Monday to commence the admission procedure for 2021-22 academic year. The process will conclude in August-end. With the admission process yet to be completed, the enrolment in the VMC schools is expected to increase further, officials said. As per data, the city has 107 schools that includes both elementary (75) and high schools (32). At present, the total strength of the civic body schools is 10,956 (Classes 1 to 10)  during 2020-21.  In 2019-20, the strength of the students  in VMC schools was 10,853, while it was 9,713 in 2018-19. 

About 1,140 students from non-corporation schools, including private schools, were admitted in corporation schools during 2019-18. In 2017-18, the students’ strength stood at 9,943, while it was 9,064 during 2016-17. 

Replying to a query on why there is a sharp rise in admission at corporation schools, Municipal Teachers’ Federation president S Ramakrishna told TNIE that introduction of English medium of teaching in municipal schools during 2016-17 is the major reason for the rise in students enrolment. Several parents felt that private schools had become unaffordable and it is unnecessary to pay exorbitant fees for making their wards learn IIT coaching. In comparison, the VMC schools have an affordable fee structure. 

In addition, the State government from 2019 has brought many reforms in the education sector such as implementation of Nadu-Nedu scheme, mid-day meal scheme and a host of other schemes, which contributed to the rise in students enrolment in civic body schools. To a query, Ramakrishna replied the impact on household incomes could have been a key factor in forcing many parents to admit their wards into VMC schools in urban areas.  

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “It is a healthy sign as majority of the parents are preferring to the join their wards in the municipal schools, besides private schools. We are focusing more on improving the infrastructure at the schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. Besides, the door-to-door campaigns and spot admissions made a significant difference,” he said.

The VMC commissioner said that the municipal corporation has spent `20 crore of its own funds and partially from the 14th Finance Commission funds and constructed additional classrooms at Kowtha Subba Rao School, CVR High School, MK Baig School and AKTPM High School, a reason which is making the parents join their wards at VMC schools. Also, infrastructure is being revamped at several VMC schools and the works are at different stages of completion, Venkatesh said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada govt schools
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp