VMC schools see spike in student enrolment 

Sistla Dakshina Murthy

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns affecting many families, several parents from economically backward sections are opting to shift their children from private schools to VMC schools in the city. Usually, admissions to VMC schools begin in May. Due to the pandemic, the admission procedure has been delayed this academic year.

A circular was issued by the Education department on Monday to commence the admission procedure for 2021-22 academic year. The process will conclude in August-end. With the admission process yet to be completed, the enrolment in the VMC schools is expected to increase further, officials said. As per data, the city has 107 schools that includes both elementary (75) and high schools (32). At present, the total strength of the civic body schools is 10,956 (Classes 1 to 10) during 2020-21. In 2019-20, the strength of the students in VMC schools was 10,853, while it was 9,713 in 2018-19.

About 1,140 students from non-corporation schools, including private schools, were admitted in corporation schools during 2019-18. In 2017-18, the students’ strength stood at 9,943, while it was 9,064 during 2016-17.

Replying to a query on why there is a sharp rise in admission at corporation schools, Municipal Teachers’ Federation president S Ramakrishna told TNIE that introduction of English medium of teaching in municipal schools during 2016-17 is the major reason for the rise in students enrolment. Several parents felt that private schools had become unaffordable and it is unnecessary to pay exorbitant fees for making their wards learn IIT coaching. In comparison, the VMC schools have an affordable fee structure.

In addition, the State government from 2019 has brought many reforms in the education sector such as implementation of Nadu-Nedu scheme, mid-day meal scheme and a host of other schemes, which contributed to the rise in students enrolment in civic body schools. To a query, Ramakrishna replied the impact on household incomes could have been a key factor in forcing many parents to admit their wards into VMC schools in urban areas.

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “It is a healthy sign as majority of the parents are preferring to the join their wards in the municipal schools, besides private schools. We are focusing more on improving the infrastructure at the schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. Besides, the door-to-door campaigns and spot admissions made a significant difference,” he said.

The VMC commissioner said that the municipal corporation has spent `20 crore of its own funds and partially from the 14th Finance Commission funds and constructed additional classrooms at Kowtha Subba Rao School, CVR High School, MK Baig School and AKTPM High School, a reason which is making the parents join their wards at VMC schools. Also, infrastructure is being revamped at several VMC schools and the works are at different stages of completion, Venkatesh said.