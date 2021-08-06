Fill up vacant posts: APVSGA to State govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Veterinary Students’ and Graduates’ Association (APVSGA) has urged the State government to fill vacant posts and employ at least four veterinary science graduates per mandal.

A delegation of students called on Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju at his residence here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, association president BVS Sai Kiran said that the association’s major demands include upgradation of Rural Livestock Units (RLU), sanction of veterinary doctors on a regular basis in Central Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (CADDL) and Master of Veterinary Sciences (MVCs), recruitment of veterinary doctors following Veterinary Council of India (VCI) regulations under rationalisation.

In return, the minister assured of doing justice to the students by taking the matter into the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.