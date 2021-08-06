Somu urges Centre to set up herbal plant research lab in East Godavari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju submitted a letter to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda requesting the establishment of a special lab in ITDA Rampachodavaram to enable research on herbal plants.

The BJP state chief met the union minister in New Delhi on Thursday and explained that there are hundreds of varieties of herbal plants in ITDA Rampachodavaram limits and in the interior tribal villages of East Godavari district. “The local tribes utilise those plants for preparation of various medicines, but they don’t have proper identity. If the Centre takes the initiative to set up a special lab in ITDA Rampachodavaram limits, the plants available in the area will be helpful in the preparation of herbal products and also to the local people. In this regard, the department of tribal welfare has already sent a proposal to the union ministry of tribal affairs,” he said in his letter.

Earlier in the day, Somu met Union External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, who is also incharge of BJP affairs in AP, and handed over a book “We will visit our temples, we will protect our temples” on the temples in the state. The book also contains the alleged anti Hindu remarks and initiatives by the YSRC government, the BIP leader added. Somu’s visit to Delhi concluded on Thursday with him meeting BJP senior national leader V Satish.