STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

SEB gives govt proceeds from auctioned confiscated vehicles

The aim of SEB is to crackdown on the illicit distilleries, bottling and curb smuggling of alcohol and control illegal sand mining in the State.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: By auctioning off the vehicles confiscated across the State for illegally transporting Non-Duty Paid Liquor, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has given the State government a revenue to the tune of Rs 2.72 crore. According to the statistics obtained from SEB commissioner Vineet Brij Lal, a total of 32,515 vehicles were seized so far since the inception of SEB on May 2020 and 1,112 vehicles were sold till now in public auction in all the districts. 

Out of 1,112 vehicles auctioned off, 1,007 are two-wheelers, 52 three-wheelers, 26 four-wheelers, 14 heavy vehicles such as tractors and other 13 other vehicles. “Also, we are allowing requests from people to get their vehicles released after paying fines. Those vehicles found transporting NDPL in huge quantities causing loss to State exchequer, and vehicles involved in grave cases will be auctioned, while the remaining are being released by imposing fines based on the report from concerned police station,” Vineet Brij Lal told TNIE.

The aim of SEB is to crackdown on the illicit distilleries, bottling and curb smuggling of alcohol and control illegal sand mining in the State. The wing was notified as a Head of Department (HoD) under the Andhra Pradesh Finance Code and the Andhra Pradesh Treasure Code for financial purposes and the government recently issued an order to restructure the jurisdictions and staff patterns for improving the services. 

He explained that the decision to go for public auction of the vehicles was taken after the concerned heads of district unit and commissionerates requested the SEB to take steps to clear the confiscated vehicles from the premises of the police stations.  

“One can see hundreds of vehicles compounded in the premises of the police stations. In order to clear them, we are auctioning the vehicles under Section 46 (4) of AP Excise Act, 1969 only after taking the consent of the vehicle owner,” the SEB commissioner said. “We are notifying the auction process through various methods so that public can participate and buy the car in the public auction,” he added. 

On the other hand, a few vehicle owners are raising objections against the SEB for taking action—auctioning of the vehicles—along with filing cases against them. “It would be appreciated if the SEB and government consider this as a first warning and release our vehicles by imposing fines.” D Srikanth, a city resident, opined. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
confiscated vehicles Special Enforcement Bureau illegal transportation Liquor
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp